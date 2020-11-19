AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $32.50

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $32.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

AOCIF stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

