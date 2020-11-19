AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

AOCIF stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

