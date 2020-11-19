AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$28.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.59. The stock has a market cap of $790.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

