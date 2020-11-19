AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$28.79 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.59.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

