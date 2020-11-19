ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.99

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 61941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

