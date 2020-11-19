ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. ASOS has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 4.01.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.