Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($24.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($24.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($23.04). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.