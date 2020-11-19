Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($24.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($24.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($23.04). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

