Argus Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Argus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

