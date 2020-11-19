Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $100,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $41,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

