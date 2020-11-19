Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $287.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $10,431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $766,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

