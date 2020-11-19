Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARAV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

ARAV stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.26. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.