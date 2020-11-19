Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 8th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Aramark has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

