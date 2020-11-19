Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ APLT opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.
