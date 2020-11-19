Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,669 shares of company stock valued at $940,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

