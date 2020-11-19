Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Applied Materials stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.