Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Materials stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

