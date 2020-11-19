Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 215.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $76.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

