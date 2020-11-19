Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $1,088,010.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,088,010.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 250.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

