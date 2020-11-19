Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.