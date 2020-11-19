APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APG. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

APi Group stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APi Group (APG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.