Anita Young Algie Sells 50,000 Shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Stock

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$11,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,436,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$324,649.

Anita Young Algie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

Shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. Noram Ventures Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.