Anirudh Devgan Sells 3,782 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $436,244.06.

CDNS opened at $111.03 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $263,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 62,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

