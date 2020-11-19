Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,760 shares of company stock valued at $45,648,472. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

