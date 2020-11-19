Analyzing RumbleON (RMBL) and Its Competitors

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RumbleON to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.93 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 22.43

RumbleON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.10% -100.47% -9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 460 1500 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 2.06%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON peers beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

