Analyzing Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -10.25% 8.34% 3.61% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

64.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copa and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.71 billion 1.14 $247.00 million $7.92 9.28 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Copa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 1 5 9 0 2.53 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Volatility & Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

