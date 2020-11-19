Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

