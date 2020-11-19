American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,087,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AEPT opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.