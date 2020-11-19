American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,087,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AEPT opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

