Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $391,840.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $391,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

