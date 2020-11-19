Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 30,389 Shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $213,634.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92.

Shares of MOBL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. MobileIron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MobileIron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MobileIron by 20.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MobileIron by 25.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MobileIron by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

