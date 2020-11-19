ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stake Cut by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.