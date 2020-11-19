Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 41.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

Y opened at $608.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

