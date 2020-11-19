Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.