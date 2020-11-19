Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

