Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.