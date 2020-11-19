Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $68,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

