Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

