AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.06

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 197177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24.

AIA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

