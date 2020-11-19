ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

