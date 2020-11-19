Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aflac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.