Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

AGRO stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.00. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.