Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,987 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

