Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

