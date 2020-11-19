Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.4% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

