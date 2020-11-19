Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.80) Per Share

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of ACHV opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.