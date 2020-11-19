ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

