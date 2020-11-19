AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

