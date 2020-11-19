Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

