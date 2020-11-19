ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.78

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 255271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

