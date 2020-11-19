AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.22

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 36651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

