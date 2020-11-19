49,742 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

