45,644 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

